Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of EXPD opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

