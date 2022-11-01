Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane by 624.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CR. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

