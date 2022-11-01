DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

