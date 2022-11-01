DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 162,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

