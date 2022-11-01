DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

