DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,705 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 159,294 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

