DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,500 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 53,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.