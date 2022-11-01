DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

