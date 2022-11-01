DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 692 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Loews by 121.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

