DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,838 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

