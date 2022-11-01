26,000 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

