DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

