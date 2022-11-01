DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.58 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $64,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

