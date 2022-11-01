Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

