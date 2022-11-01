Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

