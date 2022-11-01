Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

