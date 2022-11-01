Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Kempen & Co cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.