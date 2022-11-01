Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 59.6 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.