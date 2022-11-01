Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eventbrite Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EB opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $22.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
