Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EB opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

About Eventbrite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eventbrite by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

