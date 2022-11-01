Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

