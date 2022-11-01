Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRSR stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

