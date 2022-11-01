Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

