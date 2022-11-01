Ziff Davis (ZD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ziff Davis to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.57-$6.77 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.52-6.79 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZD stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

