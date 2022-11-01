International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.80.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

