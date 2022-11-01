LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,196,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,374,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,196,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,374,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,059. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFST. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

