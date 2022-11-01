Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

