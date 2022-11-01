Flywire (FLYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $50.44.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,626,953 shares of company stock worth $67,539,303 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Flywire by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,863 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flywire by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 802,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 539,758 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

