Shift Technologies (SFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at -$0.64 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

SFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 463,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

