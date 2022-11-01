Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COTY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

