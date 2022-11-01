DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 16,824 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AerCap by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

