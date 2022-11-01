DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,821,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

