DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 19,738 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 301,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,849,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

