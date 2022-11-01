DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

LYV stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

