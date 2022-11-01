68,900 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in DLocal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

