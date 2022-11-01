Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $256,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

