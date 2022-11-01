Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,400 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

