Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.