Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently:

10/31/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

10/26/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

10/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$67.00 to C$63.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$57.86 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 759.61, a current ratio of 811.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.72.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4066863 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

