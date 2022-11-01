Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 169.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 618.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Charles C. Ingram purchased 1,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pathward Financial news, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $62,245 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASH stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

