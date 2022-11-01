Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

