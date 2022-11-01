Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00.

10/12/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

