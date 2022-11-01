Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 43,245 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

