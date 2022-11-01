Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

