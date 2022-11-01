Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 254 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 213.6% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

