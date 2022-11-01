Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,159 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

