Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

