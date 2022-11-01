A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

