Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 97 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

