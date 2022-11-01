Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.10.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.07%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

