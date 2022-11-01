Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,147,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,919,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

